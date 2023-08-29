Dignitaries arriving through the controlled access gates at Papillion's data center were greeted by the sight of cranes and other heavy construction equipment last week.

Google gathered community leaders, politicians and journalists together to announce it was investing $1.2 billion in its Nebraska operations this year, including building a new data center in Lincoln.

Earlier this month, Google announced an additional $350 million into the company's data center in Council Bluffs, which is among Google's largest facilities in the world and came over a decade before construction on the Papillion data center. The pair of announcements further cement the broader region encompassing Council Bluffs, Omaha, Papillion and now Lincoln as a hub for data center development.

"If you think of Omaha and Lincoln of a single combined metro area, Papillion is literally in the middle of it," Papillion Mayor David Black said. "I think that's why you're seeing a lot of the growth that we're seeing."

Fueling Google's investments are growth in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, including many of the company's core services, such as Google search, Gmail, YouTube and the apps behind its Android mobile phone ecosystem.

"I am just really grateful to be able to welcome the data center expansion that's happening here in Nebraska," U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said. "As we all know, these data centers are extremely critical to the internet and cloud services that power our economy, and our state offers the critical resources that are necessary to support that innovation. There's a reason that Nebraska is a big part of that rapidly growing Midwest innovation hub."

Fischer referred to the region as the Silicon Prairie, offering the mix of a central location nationally, skilled workers, available land, water resources and electricity rates that drive the data center industry.

"A lot of people think, you know, it's the middle of the country, some think it's the middle of nowhere. I prefer to think that Nebraska is the center of the cosmos, and I am really, really happy that Google does as well," Fischer said.

Allie Hopkins, Google's head of data centers for Iowa and Nebraska, said the company was not splitting out its investment into each Nebraska community, calling the $1.2 billion figure "all one big happy number," but she said the Lincoln data center would cost about $600,000 by the time it goes live and is "a little bit of a longer-term investment."

Asked by the Times if she anticipated yet further expansion of the Nebraska data center sites, Hopkins said those decisions would be driven by business.

"We'll see what tomorrow brings," Hopkins said. "We're definitely here for the long term, that's for sure, but what does that mean as far as infrastructure expansion? That's time will tell."

Hopkins said site selection is a "really rigorous process," where certain distances are optimal among data center sites to balance redundancy and latency, which is the delay for information to traverse a communications network.

Black noted that Google had added a building to its data center in Papillion every year since it opened, while also making inroads by giving back within greater Papillion.

"What I really appreciate about Google is how invested they are in the local community," Black said. "They're really good at supporting our not-for-profits, our schools."

Growth also adds jobs for area workers. Among the new Lincoln, Papillion and northwest Omaha data centers, Google has created more than 120 jobs in a variety of full time and external supplier roles. In Council Bluffs, the company employs more than 900, including Sarpy County residents.

"This region is just so incredible," Black said.

Black said that having investments from Google in nonprofits and chambers of commerce helps to increase entrepreneurship — something Google invested in directly in southwest Iowa — and that, in turn, creates local small businesses and yet more indirect job growth.

"We're getting a lot of businesses that are starting up for the first time," Black said. "And then they're seeing success. The next thing, they're buying a building, and so you see the whole lifecycle of business."

Hopkins said Google has estimates that the company generated $4.34 billion in economic activity within the state of Nebraska in 2022. She also noted the company's investments in Omaha's new central library as well partnerships with Seventy Five North and The Empowerment Network in the North Omaha community.

"It's all based on connectivity, and not just in the digital sense," Hopkins said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, whose 1st Congressional District includes Papillion and Lincoln, said the "magic" of Sarpy County's leaders and chambers "have really paved the way for investments" such as Google's additional $1.2 billion.

"At the end of the day, I think what we have to really focus on with this investment is that these are going to create good jobs that connect Nebraskans to the rest of the world," Flood said.

Flood said there's a reason U.S. Strategic Command is located at Offutt Air Force Base, also in his 1st District.

"We have the hardest working most loyal, honest, trustworthy people with integrity that are trusted with our nation's nuclear triad," Flood said. "Today, you demonstrate that trust by putting such critical infrastructure right here in the city of Papillion."

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a release that technology is an important sector for the local economy.

"Growth in technology innovation and customer demand provide great opportunities for Omaha and Nebraska to provide a qualified workforce and infrastructure for Google," Stothert said.

Lincoln's mayor, Leirion Gaylor Baird, praised the company's investment as well.

“Google’s decision to locate in Lincoln is a result of the strong business climate we have built through community partnerships and investments in infrastructure and workforce development,” Gaylor Baird said.

The Omaha Public Power District has cited growing demand — including from data centers such as Google's new construction — as the reason for deciding to invest $2 billion to nearly double its generating capacity. About two-thirds of the demand comes from data centers.

Google says its data centers are among the most efficient in the world, and it is aiming to run entirely on carbon-free energy 24/7/365 by 2030, including its Papillion data center. Last year, the company self-reported its energy use in Nebraska as 87% carbon-free.