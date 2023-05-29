Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pickleball players have a destination now in Gretna.

The City of Gretna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 19, with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce on four pickleball courts in North Park, located a block east of Highway 6 and Angus Street.

In addition, the Gretna Public Library announced it received a donation of four pickleball equipment kits from the Scheels store at Village Point in Omaha. Those kits can be checked out from the Main Library for use on the city courts.

The library has two children's nonfiction books on pickleball available for check out at the Children's Library as well.

Pickleball is a fast-paced game that combines tennis and pingpong. It's considered to be the fastest-growing sport in the United States.