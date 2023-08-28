After covering the Nebraska Cornhuskers for 11 years, Hail Varsity put out its final issue this month.

Hurrdat acquired Hail Varsity in 2017, and the media, marketing and entertainment company decided to halt the magazine while pivoting the Hail Varsity brand to be digital and announcing layoffs.

As part of the transition, Hail Varsity Club in La Vista has been rebranded as Hurrdat Sports Bar and Grill, along with improvements to its sound system and a reimagined menu.

"The restaurant will continue to offer programming that includes live radio, podcasting, music, autograph signings and appearances from special guests across the Hurrdat Media Network," wrote Bill Hipsher, president of Hurrdat.

The one-of-a-kid restaurant blends sports and food with a performance element with live podcast recordings and other special events. It features a modern 22-foot projector screen and more than 30 high-definition televisions.

As part of its relaunch this week, the bar and grill at 12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, will host the season’s first Husker football watch party on Thursday, Aug. 31, including a special game day menu along with "several can't-miss surprises."

Live podcasts will be recorded Monday and Tuesday night through the Hurrdat Sports network will preview the Husker season, take an in-depth look at high school matchups, celebrate Volleyball Day in Nebraska and give listeners an edge in their upcoming fantasy football drafts, according to a news release.

A watch party for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30, will feature signature drinks alongside the games.