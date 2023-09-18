Brian Thomas is leading the Affordable Workforce Housing Initiative of the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County.

The foundation recently announced that Thomas would spearhead its efforts to address the need for affordable housing for the local workforce, according to a news release. In turn, that effort aims to drive economic development and foster growth in Sarpy County and the broader metropolitan area.

"We are excited to welcome Brian Thomas as the driving force behind our Affordable Workforce Housing Initiative," said Carolyn Pospisil, the foundation's executive director.

"His expertise and passion for community development will lead us toward innovative solutions that address the critical issue of affordable housing in our county. This initiative aligns perfectly with our housing needs surveys conducted across Sarpy County and it demonstrates our commitment to fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for all residents."

Workforce housing spans households earning moderate to middle incomes, providing a stable foundation for employees to live near their workplaces. Doing so reduces commute times, and the associated cost of the commute, while contributing more to the local communities.

The Sarpy County initiative will connect the foundation with local stakeholders, businesses and government agencies

Michael Rooks, executive director of Grow Sarpy, said in a release that companies looking to move into the county always ask where their employees would live.

"Two pieces that get overlooked in economic development are workforce and housing," Rooks said. "Now that Brian is in this role, we can focus more on workforce housing and hopefully start developing a strategy for this issue.”

Thomas is a former command chief master sergeant at Offutt Air Force Base, and he's worked on housing issues for single and married service members. He served on the board for the more than 1,900 privatized housing units at Offutt, and since retiring from the Air Force has worked at NAI NP Dodge in commercial real estate, residential housing development and economic development alongside local chambers of commerce.

"As businesses continue to expand and the local job market thrives, the availability of affordable housing becomes paramount to attracting and retaining skilled workers," Thomas said. "The Affordable Workforce Housing Initiative seeks to bridge this gap by offering affordable housing options that cater to the diverse needs of the local workforce whether that be for purchase or lease."

To get involved with the Affordable Workforce Housing Initiative, contact Thomas at brian@prosperitysolutionsllc.org.