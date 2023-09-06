My editor and I are planning this week to get a sneak peak at the Gretna Crossing Park, which we hope to share with readers in the next issue.

There's so much to be excited about the park, or GXP for short, including a new YMCA, ball fields, swimming pools, amphitheater and — what we as non-Gretna residents are most excited about — a dog park.

A community celebration is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16, with opportunities to see and experience everything GXP has to offer.

The opening day event starts with a ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by giant yard games, a selfie scavenger hunt, GXP swag giveaways a kite flying starting at 10:30 a.m., along with a vendor area and tours of the new YMCA building.

At 11 a.m., the Gretna Public Schools showcase will feature performances from a variety of groups, while a soccer workshop, disc golf demonstration and Gretna Public Library music, movement and stories events all start.

Gretna Youth Softball Baseball Association activities start at noon, along with fishing lessons and bubble fun with the library. Disc golf along with music, movement and stories run again at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A dog show starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by more soccer and bubbles at 2 p.m.

■ ■ ■

Gretna American Legion Post 216 will start its Big Red Dinner Night series Thursday at the hall, 11690 S. 216th St. Cocktails start at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., an auction or raffle drawing at 7:45 p.m. and a speaker at 8 p.m.

This month's speaker is Sean Callahan, sideline reporter and host of the weekly Husker show "Big Red Wrap-up" on Nebraska Public Media.

The dinners are planned for the first Thursday of each month — so that's Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7 and Jan. 4.

■ ■ ■

Who hasn't wanted to operate a piece of heavy machinery?

The Nebraska Chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association will give children the opportunity to get behind the wheel of construction equipment with a trained equipment operator by their side.

Nebraska Dozer Day will teach children about important, real-world situations by giving kids the ultimate “construction experience” by inviting close contact with heavy construction equipment and materials, as well as public safety vehicles and other vehicles and equipment involved in building or sustaining a community, according to a news release.

NUCA of Nebraska is planning the two-day event this weekend at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield. The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 3 and older and free for 2 and under. A portion of the price benefits TeamMates Mentoring. The event includes the chance to operate equipment such as bulldozers, excavators and cranes, as well as additional activities and giveaways at sponsor booths.

Find more information and buy tickets at nebraska.dozerday.org.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Wednesday, Sept. 6

• Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature discovery program at Schramm Education Center near Gretna. Wednesday's theme is spiders, with events at 9 and 10 a.m. The program is designed for children ages 2 to 5 and their adult caregiver. The cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program and includes admission to the center.

Thursday, Sept. 7

• Sam Wilson, furbearer program manager at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will speak from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the historical importance of beavers in the fur trade as part of Fontenelle Forest's speaker series on the Fontenelle Trading Post.

• Bob and Amy Green will discuss gardening tips heading into the fall at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Memorial Library.

Friday, Sept. 8

• Downtown Papillion will hold a fall open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with specials and giveaways at several shops.

Saturday, Sept. 9

• Downtown Papillion's fall open house continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

• Families, youth and scouting groups are invited to World O! Water from noon to 4 p.m. at Chalco Hills Recreation Area to learn about the important role water plays in our lives and community. Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and Keep Omaha Beautiful Inc. will have arts and crafts, science experiments, live demonstrations, nature hikes and a free lunch for the first 1,000 visitors. Learn more at WorldOWater.org.

Sunday, Sept. 10

• Catch a free show from the Papillion Area Concert Band at 7 p.m. the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion.