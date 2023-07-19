As energy use increases, so does the need for more electricity.

That’s the task facing the Omaha Public Power District, which services 13 Nebraska counties.

“The population is growing and people are using more energy,” said Jodi Baker, a spokesperson for the utility. “Society is becoming more electrified.”

In fact, OPPD estimates electric usage in its service region will average 100 megawatts every year for the foreseeable future. That’s the equivalent of opening 65 new metro-area high schools each year.

By comparison, the public utility had previously experienced only about four megawatts of annual growth in electric usage.

To meet this increasing demand, OPPD plans to build a new high-voltage transmission line from its Cass County balancing station, northwest of Murray, to its Turtle Creek station in Sarpy County, currently under construction at 168th Street and Fairview Road near Springfield.

The 23-mile transmission line is needed to make OPPD’s power network more reliable and capable of withstanding larger peak demands, while also preparing for growth in its service territory, Baker said.

“It’s about planning for the future and making sure energy is there when it’s needed,” she said. “Energy use is growing faster than one might think.”

Modern steel monopoles will be installed to carry the new transmission line. These poles could reach as high as 180 feet and be spaced about 800 feet across, according to Baker.

However, what’s still up in the air is the route for connecting this tall transmission line to the two stations.

“We’re trying to find the best way to get power from point A to point B with the least amount of obstruction,” Baker said.

OPPD is in the early planning stages of this project. It started with a study area and developed a network of potential routes.

The current stage involves public input, such as two open houses last week where folks learned more about the project with a chance to offer their thoughts.

One was held in Louisville, and the other was held at the Springfield Community Center on Wednesday, July 12, where about 60 people attended.

Numerous information stations were set up around the room that laid out the entire project — its importance, potential routes and a timeline for completion.

Questionnaires were provided allowing the public to offer opinions that utility officials will study.

Among those attending the Springfield meeting was Lori Huebner, a business owner in Louisville.

“It was very informative,” she said. “They explained to me that they need more connections because if power went out somewhere else, it wouldn’t be as impactful as without the connections.”

Huebner went there to see how close the potential connecting route could come to her business.

She apparently got the answer she was looking for.

“I’m not worried about it,” Huebner said.

Also attending was Elizabeth Chartier of Springfield, who said having this public meeting was important.

“It allowed us to see different proposed routes and express our concerns on those routes,” she said. “I think it’s important that people express their opinions because the route might affect the expansion of Springfield. My questions have been answered.”

OPPD officials have even gone door-to-door on homes along the potential routes seeking input from those residents.

“We’re making sure folks have a say,” Baker said. “Also, we’ll be having more open houses in October, where we’ll present customers with narrowed down route selections and take another round of feedback on those possibilities.”

A public comment collection and analysis will be finalized in November with a route announcement the following month, according to Baker.

Public hearings involving engineering design and right of way activities are planned for next year with right of way acquisition coming in 2025.

Construction will take place in 2026.