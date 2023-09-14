Penn Station East Coast Subs will soon open a location near the Bellevue Walmart.

The sandwich shop sells hot grilled subs, deli classics and fresh-cut fries, according to its website. It already operates two stores in Omaha, and it plans a Papillion location in addition to Wolf Creek Plaza in Bellevue.

Work has been underway at the location at 10531 S. 15th St., and the restaurant currently is hiring for employees.

QSR magazine reported that Penn Station East Coast Subs would expand to Bellevue and Papillion as part of a two-store development agreement after a strong showing in Omaha.

“We couldn’t be more excited to grow the Penn Station brand with these new locations,” Kieran Fetter, leader of the ownership group, told QSR. “We have been pretty overwhelmed by how strong the Penn Station following has already become. Customers drive from an hour away because they’re familiar with the brand and want to experience it again."

Fetter is joined by his father Todd and business partners John Gerbus and Steve Wagner in operating the franchise.

The store plans to be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily except for Sundays when it will close at 9 p.m., according to the chain's website.