The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold the line on the tax levy, allowing growth in valuations to fuel the county's investment in growth.

The county's fiscal year 2024 keeps the levy flat and lowers overall spending, according to a news release.

Among the investments prioritized by the county in the $272.8 million budget is $50 million in new road construction, $5.3 million toward the new Sarpy County Correctional Center, $4.3 million in sewer infrastructure improvements and $2.8 million for improvements to the county government campus.

An additional $12.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending is earmarked for one-time and critical infrastructure projects, and $5.6 million will be added to the general fund reserve, allowing for flexibility in future budget cycles.

“We’ve invested heavily in the future without raising the levy," county board chair Angi Burmeister said in a release. "In fact last year, we lowered it and are maintaining that lower levy for this budget."

The overall levy remains unchanged at 28.496 cents per $100 valuation, which is the county's lowest since at least 1985. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $569.92 in county property taxes next year.

"We’ve funded once-in-a-generation projects with responsible budgeting and take pride in the county’s AAA bond rating because of it,” Burmeister said. “This budget continues that strong tradition of investing in critical projects while protecting taxpayer dollars.”

Despite the levy remaining flat, Sarpy County taxpayers can expect to pay more in property taxes. Property values across Sarpy County grew 14.6%, which includes 3.5% of new growth, the county said in a release.

The county board voted 4-0 to adopt the budget on Aug. 29.

"Sarpy has a long track record of fiscal responsibility while meeting the needs of our residents and investing in the future,” Sarpy County Commissioner David Klug said in a release. “We’re proud to hold the levy flat after lowering it last year and to cut spending by 6%, all while continuing to deliver a high standard of county services.”