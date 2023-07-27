The road ended earlier than DC Electric (Bellevue West) would have hoped, with a gut-wrenching 11-10 loss to Carpet Land (Lincoln East) in the American Legion American Division Championship Game on Wednesday.

“Team is everything, and you talk about constantly staying together and that's exactly what this team did all the way to the end,” Thunderbirds head coach Jason Shockey said. “Definitely a tough one. Come out, give up a run, come back get five. And yeah, just a back and forth game and even when they got up by three or four, you know we came back to tie it. So just kind of shows the the character of this team.”

Starting the season 26-1, the Thunderbirds seemed destined to run the table through Nebraska from the start and at the least make it to a regional and perhaps even the Legion World Series.

A combination of strong hitting one through nine in the batting order, a versatile and deep pitching staff and clean fielding led Jason Shockey’s team to heights seldom reached through the first 27 games.

Nearly perfect were the Thunderbirds until a pair of losses in late June, but another big winning run of 10 games led to the Final Four of the Gopher Classic in Minnesota, where they fell to Papillion-La Vista South 6-2.

Coming back to Nebraska, Bellevue West took time to get back to the way they started the season, losing two of three in the area tournament at Millard West.

“We literally had one bad weekend in my opinion. That was in area, as ironic as that is,” Shockey said.

But form returned to start the state tournament, hosted at Bellevue West, with wins over Pat Hagge (Millard South), Five Points Bank (Creighton Prep) and Wolfe Electric (Millard West) to lock up a spot in the American Division Championship Game.

Losing 10-0 to Lincoln East on Tuesday meant all three teams in the final round would need to win out. After the Spartans defeated Millard South in the opener on Wednesday, a win would send either Lincoln East or Bellevue West to the state final against the winner from the National Division final in Hastings.

The Thunderbirds answered an early Spartans run with six straight hits to start the bottom of the first, scoring five runs on RBIs from Nick Riggs (triple), Tyler Jeffus, Tanner Hosick, Nick Glantz (all singles) and a sacrifice fly by Colin Flores.

Lincoln East then pounced back for four in the top of the second on back-to-back two-run hits from Alex Evasco and Garrett Springer.

In spite of having played the first game in first-pitch temperatures just shy of 100 degrees and feel-like temps soaring to 115, the Spartans were the aggressor and a big three-run to left by Joey Senstock.

Hosick drove in a get-back run in the bottom of the fourth with a single, and Drew Grego drove in a run with a single in the next inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Thunderbirds loaded the bases, bringing Colin Pitzer up to the plate. The first baseman drilled a bases-clearing triple to right center field to tie the game at 10.

The Spartans regained the lead with an RBI groundout and held on for the win.

Daniel Lester — returning after graduating in 2022 and now at Iowa Western — and seniors Jackson Frill, Tyler Jeffus, Colin Pitzer and Bryce Woodard all left a mark at Bellevue West.

“It's tough when you come to the end here and you talk about all the seniors and what they've meant to our program over four years, they've been outstanding,” Shockey said.

“Woodard was a sophomore and I'm not really sure what where he was going to fit in and comes out and has an outstanding junior and outstanding senior year on the mound. Tyler Jeffus comes over here a year and a half ago, and ends up being our three, four-hole guy and solidifies the middle of our lineup. Colin Pitzer, same thing and he came in junior year I guess and he was outstanding and just outstanding first baseman, he got the big hit tonight, knocked in three.

“J. Frill had an outstanding career for us. Excellent teammate, lockdown defender in the outfield. Just a great, great person. And he's gonna go on and do big, big things down the road. And then DL, he came back this summer and we kind of talked about giving whatever 30-35 innings, and I think that's exactly what we got.”

The theme for the Thunderbirds throughout the summer was a message of consistent across all facets of the game.

“We were very consistent this summer. We're a little inconsistent in the spring, ended up getting a chance to go play in the state tournament in the spring. This summer, we're consistent,” Shockey said. “We were very consistent in all four facets that we all talk about: pitching, defense, hitting and our base running. So very, very consistent and super proud of the guys and like I said, I mean it sucks it hurts, I feel for the seniors I feel for everybody, but but yeah, I mean to rattle off and finish 41-8, I mean, that's sort of really good summer.”

Carpet Land (43-9) 140 410 1 – 11 10 1

DC Electric (41-7) 500 113 0 – 10 15 2