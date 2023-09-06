On June 21, Union Omaha sat 10th place in USL League One. Seven matches without a win. 10 points out of first place.

Now? Seven wins in a row (a League One record). All three points in 11 out of their last 13. One point out of first.

The turnaround by first-year manager Dominic Casciato has been palpable. Sure, he took over a club that had won the league title two seasons before and that had reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

But after the 2-3-7 start through the first 12 matches, even in a highly-competitive league, Los Buhos (the Owls) sat near the bottom of the table and the perceived outlook for was bleak.

Not so inside the locker room.

One win bumped the Owls into eighth. Even with a loss, two more Ws and up into sixth and the playoff spots. One more loss, but then a real winning streak.

Wins over South Georgia Tormenta, Lexington, One Knoxville, Northern Colorado Hailstorm, Chattanooga Red Wolves and Greenville Triumph pushed Union Omaha to the brink of first place, sitting just one point back after matchweek 24.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Union Omaha took on first-place North Carolina FC, trailing just four points behind.

In the first half, the visitors to Werner Park maintained more possession (56 to 44 percent), but it was the hosts who opened the scoring and took a lead into the break.

First, Marco Milanese sent in a pinpoint cross from the sideline into the penalty box that found the head of Pedro Dolabella and bulged the net in the tenth minute.

But North Carolina was quick to respond, leveling the match less than 90 seconds later.

The teams appeared to be heading into halftime even, but in the second minute of added time on the end of the 45, Dion Acoff came speeding down the left flank and at the last minute laid off a chipped pass that was hit into an empty net by Joe Brito.

The Owls doubled their lead in the 59th minute as Steevan Dos Santos got into a through ball from Joe Gallardo that left the striker one-on-one with North Carolina goalkeeper Brooks Thompson. Dos Santos slotted the shot home to make it 3-1 Union Omaha.

The advantage stretched to 4-1 when substitute Noe Meza, leading scorer out with a hamstring injury for the previous month, was put in on goal by Luis Gil, also a second-half sub. Meza finished off the move with his tenth goal of the season.

But the Union Omaha once again saw the defense bend (but not break) late, as North Carolina FC scored twice in the final 20 minutes of play.

In spite of the late goals, Los Buhos held firm to officially pull with one point of first at the top of the USL League One table.

Next up, Omaha hosts Richmond Kickers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

North Carolina FC (47 points, 14-6-5) 1 2 – 3

Union Omaha (46 points, 13-5-7) 2 2 – 4

>> Visit sarpycountytimes.com later for an updated story.