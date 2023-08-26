BELLEVUE WEST INVITATIONAL

The Titans and Skyhawks both earned sweeps in the semifinals at Bellevue West to set up a championship match between the reigning state champions in Class A and B.

Junior Charlee Solomon's versatility (nine kills, 20 assists and three blocks) was the engine for the Titans during their three-set win over the Skyhawks (25-13, 27-29, 25-22).

"She's a gamer, it doesn't matter where you put her, what you ask of her," Papio South head coach Katie Tarman said.

"She's gonna play the game as hard as she can. And she's very, very strategic. So it's nice to have her on the court for that reason."

The Titans also received big play from freshmen Lyric Judson and Kam Bails as starters Morgan Bode and Chloe Livingston battled injuries.

Blocks especially were key for both, and the team, as they racked up six in the first set.

"I think we started the first set, had six blocks, which our goal is three, so we surpassed that and that's a big deal for us," Tarman said. "We had a freshman (Judson) step in, and she's pretty special. So it's an exciting time for us.

"They're both just competitors. They're both just athletes and they're ready to learn how this program works and implement however they can. So they're hungry kids, and we're excited to have them in the program."

After winning the first set comfortably, the Titans also had to overcome a challenging defeat in set two. Tarman said the comeback in the third set hinged on a couple kids deciding that "wasn't how we play volleyball."

"I can say it, but they have to do it. They have to decide for themselves and for a minute there, they were like blank stares and then one of them decided this is not how we're gonna play. They made the decision, and Lauren Medeck decided to block a ball, so that changes everything."

With 17 players on the roster, the depth on Papio South's bench allowed Tarman to experiment with lineups, but the emerging feeling for the head coach after the opening weekend is that there is yet to be one set lineup.

"But that's a good problem to have because we have a lot of different options," she said. "We've already had a couple of kids who are struggling with some injuries, and we still have plenty of depth to play like we did. So it's a good problem, but we're not quite set in stone yet."

In Pool D on Friday, the Titans swept aside Millard South (25-9, 25-14), Omaha Marian (25-14, 25-16) and Western Christian (Ia.) (25-21, 25-15) to continue an undefeated early start to the season and place in the gold bracket.

The host Thunderbirds fell in three sets to Elkhorn North (14-25, 25-22, 20-25) and Omaha Westside (24-26, 25-17, 10-25), but earned a three-set win over Elkhorn South (24-26, 25-23, 25-15).

Papillion-La Vista fell to Millard North in three sets (18-25, 25-19, 25-27) and Skutt Catholic in two (17-25, 19-25), but swept Lincoln East (26-24, 25-12). Gretna won Pool B, defeating both Lincoln East (25-27, 25-16, 25-17) and Millard North (25-16, 17-25, 25-22) but falling to Skutt (21-25, 20-25), winners in Pool C.

On Saturday, the Titans cruised past Millard North in two sets (25-15, 25-11) to reach the semifinals. In the silver bracket, Gretna matched up with Bellevue West while Papio battled Elkhorn North to face the Titans. The Monarchs swept Elkhorn North (25-21, 25-22) to advance to face the Titans in the semifinals, while the Dragons and TBirds battled through three sets and went the absolute distance in set three.

On an Elle Heckenlively kill, Gretna edged Bellevue West 37-35 in a thrilling third set to face Skutt in their semifinal.

In the third-place match, Monarchs battled Dragons for the second time this week. Papio opened with a first-set win on an ace from former Dragon Faith Frame, and took third place with a match-winning kill by Morgan Glaser. Mia Tvrdy was incredibly efficient with a team-high 10 kills on .533 hitting, while Glaser and Lillian Vitera added seven kills each. Heckenlively led Gretna with 11 on .400 hitting.

Bellevue West was swept by Elkhorn North in the fifth-place match.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Gretna East began their maiden voyage on the court by winning the Lincoln Northeast Invitational with three wins in three games.